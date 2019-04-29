Tuesday was the advertised deadline for prospective economic development officials to submit their applications to become Rome and Floyd County's chief industrial recruiter. However, Jimmy Byars, chairman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority, said Tuesday was not a hard deadline.
Byars said that a meeting between himself, City Manager Sammy Rich and Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord is slated for Wednesday to begin looking at the applications. "We're certainly not cutting them off," Byars said. "If we've got somebody we'll start interviewing."
The job has received more than 14 applications, the last number Byars said he was aware of, but he had not actually looked at any of the applications yet.
For the past 20 years, the job has fallen under the umbrella of the Rome Floyd Chamber, however the model was changed during protracted discussions between city/county/chamber officials over the course of the last six to eight months. Now the Rome Floyd County Development Authority is the lead agency, empowered to hire its own executive director and staff.
Heather Seckman, the economic development director at the Rome Floyd Chamber confirmed that she is not a candidate and would stay with the Chamber in a project management-type of position once the new development team is in place. She has continued her economic development work in the interim and has most recently been involved with with site selection consultants at meetings in Chicago and Richmond.
"I don't know that there is one ideal, right candidate," Rich said. The folks who do this for a living, it's a pretty small pond. Most of these folks are generally very well connected. You can say we're looking for someone who can hit the ground running."
The advertisement for the position indicates the new economic development director should have a college degree with an emphasis on economic development, real estate or marketing and ideally have at least five years of experience to be given serious consideration for the position. The salary for the position is listed as "Depending on Qualification." Rome, Floyd County and the Rome-Floyd county Development Authority are each contributing $150,000 a year to the start-up budget for the new staff, which is likely to include an assistant, and an administrative aide.