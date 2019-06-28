It was not your run of the mill Downtown Coffee Break at Pop Up Pop In! on Friday. Sarah Grimes, an employee at the Rome Floyd ECO River Education Center, meandered through the crowd of downtown leaders showing off a king snake from the environmental education center. Rome City Commissioner Craig McDaniel bucked the trend of backing away from the critter by reaching out to pet the snake as Grimes walked by.
ECO Center Director Ben Winkelman told the crowd it seems like Rome is in an up-cycle of snake activity, probably due to the wetter than average winter and spring, but said of the more than two dozen snake species that can be found in the Rome area, only a half dozen are of the venomous variety.
"The king snake will kill a copperhead," Winkelman said "We do see them on a pretty regular basis."
He said the timber rattlesnake is also one of the more common of the venomous snakes in the Floyd County area.
The downtown merchants also heard from Ginger Rowston, Family Engagement Coordinator for the Rome City Schools, who briefed the group on the first Rome City Schools Super Showcase event July 25 at the Forum River Center from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
"We'll be showcasing the the city schools to the community," Rowston said. There will be dozens of local vendors on hand for the event, and Rowston said visitors will get a swag bag of goodies, children can get free hair cuts and the health department will have officials on hand to explain the different immunizations that are needed for children to enter school.
Tika Lewis, a member of the Rome City Schools Parent Advisory Council, said the event is "a collaborative effort to bring Rome together." She also said it is an important opportunity to bring stakeholders interested in the success of students together and know each other on a higher level.