A caucus discussion about the proposed smoking ordinance Monday showed Rome City Commissioners are not uniformly behind all the provisions.
Whether that derails the planned Feb. 11 vote to adopt it remains to be seen.
The measure would create a smoke-free downtown — banning smoking and vaping on Broad Street and other public areas. Concerns range from enforcement to a loss of business, but supporters want to use it to change the atmosphere in the district.
"This is not trying to get into the business of business owners; it's a public health issue," said Commissioner Craig McDaniel, whose public safety committee narrowed the scope of the ordinance recommended by a coalition of local healthcare advocates.
Cities such as Canton, Marietta, Norcross, Duluth and Savannah have instituted bans and the initiative appears to be growing.
"These communities and cities that are smoke-free are doing just fine, and we're not going to make everybody happy no matter what we do," said Commissioner Jamie Doss.
"We're doing fine too," Commissioner Bill Irmscher noted.
Commissioner Sundai Stevenson expressed concerns about smokers on construction crews working on projects downtown, and Commissioner Wendy Davis said it also could be harder for restaurants to get employees.
"Will they quit their jobs on Broad Street and find one someplace else," Davis wondered.
The provision requiring business owners or operators to tell patrons they can't smoke or face a fine is another bone of contention. Mayor Bill Collins, however, said their responsibility ends at notification.
"I think that's been blown out of proportion," he said.
Six people spoke during the board's regular meeting, with five urging passage of the ordinance.
Bob Blumberg — a Broad Street resident, restaurant owner and Downtown Development Authority chair — said smoking is harmful and surveys show bans don't have long-term economic effects on restaurants and bars.
But Ann Pullen, a resident who also leases apartments in her building, said there should be places where tenants can smoke outside. She also doesn't want to be responsible for ensuring they follow the law.
"I support this ordinance overall, but I think there are some details concerning its implementation that still need to be worked out," she said.