River City Bank President Roger F. Smith has revealed plans to retire at the end of February.
Smith joined the bank as president during its start-up in March of 2006 and was appointed to the board of directors in 2007. Smith was named president and CEO of the RCB Financial Corporation in October 2009.
A veteran of more than four decades in the local banking community Smith said, "I'm 66 years old, the bank is in great shape. It's just time," He pointed out that the bank was coming off its most profitable year ever.
Attorney C. King Askew, Chairman of the bank board of directors, said, “Roger Smith is a great banker! He successfully steered River City Bank through a nationwide economic downturn, and along with his leadership team, ensured the bank remained a strong and viable financial institution throughout. We will miss Roger, but we wish him all the best as he embarks on the next phase of his life.”
Askew said Connie Williams, the banks CFO and COO, would take over the daily operations of the bank and holding company.
"Connie’s knowledge, abilities, and experience make her a perfect candidate to serve during this transitionary period,” Askew said.
Smith spent ten years with the old National City Bank, then was at Citizen's First for 21 years before joining River City Bank.
"It's been a great career," Smith said.
He won't be a stranger around town following his retirement as Smith serves as chairman of the Rome-Floyd Land Bank Authority and is treasurer at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
"I've got things to do," Smith said.
His five grandchildren are also high on his priority list after retirement.
“I've also got a yard that needs a lot of work," Smith added.
The bank board has created a search panel to find his ultimate successor, but Smith said he was not aware of any kind of timetable and also expressed confidence in Williams' ability to lead the bank in the interim.
