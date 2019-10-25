A Floyd County senior judge told a man found guilty of murdering the mother of his newborn son that he is at the top of the list of despicable murderers before handing down a life sentence plus 12 years.
Nakotah Javez Smith, 34, shot the mother of their two children in the head on June 15, 2018, in a West 13th Street apartment the two shared. Crystal Dawn Vega, 30, died three days later in Floyd Medical Center leaving behind a 2-year-old toddler by another man, and a 1-year-old and a newborn by Smith.
“Nakotah Smith is a violent, violent man,” Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson said. “His youngest son was sitting upstairs in NICU when his mom was brought in (to the hospital) with a gunshot wound to the head.”
The ADA was arguing Smith should get a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Johnson argues Smith showed no remorse immediately after the shooting or during the trial. The defendant walked up the street to hide the weapon and drugs, leaving the mother of his children bleeding on the floor, Johnson said.
Chief Public Defender Sean Lowe told Judge Walter Matthews there was no need to have life without parole, saying a life sentence would be plenty. Lowe asked the court to allow Smith the chance the possibility to get out in his 60’s to be a father and a brother.
Smith’s sister LaDonna Smith spoke in his defense saying her brother was loving, caring and strong. It didn’t matter who he came across, he wouldn’t speak ill against them, she said.
“Don’t take my brother away from me please,” she said.
The sister of the victim, Tiffany Baker, read a letter from another sister who wasn’t present at the sentencing. Baker said she prays the court will have no mercy on Smith because he had none for her sister.
“It is my sincere, fervent hope you never see the light of day again because you don’t deserve it,” Matthews said to Smith as he handed down his sentence.
Smith was sentenced to life with a chance of parole after 30 years plus 12 years to run consecutively. He declined the opportunity to say anything to the court before Matthews handed down his sentence.
“Since October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month, I hope people will read about a case like this and report domestic violence if they see it or know about it,” District Attorney Leigh Patterson said. “Every 9 seconds, a woman in the U.S. is beaten or assaulted by a current or ex-significant other. I would like to encourage everyone to offer help to someone if they know that person is being abused.
“The most dangerous time for a battered woman is when she makes the decision to leave and her abuser realizes he has lost control over her. Crystal Vega had a plan to leave and was trying to get away when the defendant stole that chance from her.
“And for that, he needs to pay by being locked behind bars for the rest of his life, and that is what we asked the Court to do at sentencing.”