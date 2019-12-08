Cave Spring could not have had better weather for the Small Town Christmas in the Country festival if it had drawn up a blueprint for Mother Nature.
Vendors and visitors alike said the balmy and crisp weekend under a mostly blue sky was a welcome change from the blustery, wet weekends of Decembers past.
“Normally it rains here and it’s really cold. It’s the best show we’ve ever done here,” said Ron Waddell, a leather worker from Smyrna who has participated in the festival for several years.
“The smaller the town, the better the show,” he added. “In Cave Spring everybody is super nice. The crowd has been three or four times the size it has been (in past years).”
Organizer Susan Childers was ecstatic with the crowds both days. She said the Sunday crowd, as good as it was, was just a fraction of the number of people who turned out on Saturday.
Tracy Mobley and his wife, Tracy Mobley, (yes, that’s right) recently purchased the Bell House Antiques and Gifts at 9 Alabama St. They took advantage of the festival to introduce some of their unique gift items to the community.
“With antiques you have to put your own taste aside,” he said. “You try to purchase items you think other people would want and that’s a hard thing to do. It’s time-consuming and a lot of Internet searches and traveling to estate sales, but it’s very rewarding.”
Bill Wanke from Temple was back in Cave Spring for the fourth or fifth year with his liquid clay “slip” ceramics. Wanke moved to Georgia from New York and has been doing ceramics for about 35 years.
“I do very well here,” he said. “I love this park and the little city is really, really nice.”
Jeff Clawson, a blacksmith from Spring City, Tennessee, was decked out in a traditional Scottish kilt with his smithing partner Hugh Bowie. Bowie explained that he was of Scottish blacksmithing descent and that is the reason for the outfits.
Clawson said he went to a blacksmithing club meeting about 13 years ago and got hooked on the hobby. He said he’s done about 15 arts and crafts shows this year and really enjoyed the Cave Spring show.
Childers said that funds raised for the sale of booth space are used for Cave Spring Historical Society projects, the Downtown Development Authority and city of Cave Spring itself. This year, vendors came from Florida to Kentucky.
“It surprises me how far people will come,” she said.
Some of the funds generated this year are expected to go toward improvements at the Cave Spring Welcome Center, which needs a heating system upgrade.