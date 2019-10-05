A single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on U.S. 27 Saturday morning near Sike Storey Road, according to Floyd Police Sgt. Chris Fincher.
The first call to 911 reporting the craft came in at 11:25 a.m. The pilot of the plane, flying out of Cartersville, said he felt the engine of the craft seizing up and did not feel he could make it safely to Richard B. Russell Airport, according to Tim Herrington, Floyd County EMA director.
The plane landed safely with no injuries to those on board or on the ground, and no additional damage to the plane or to any vehicles. It was towed to the airport without incident. Herrington said the FAA has been notified and their investigators will likely arrive Monday to look into the incident.