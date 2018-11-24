The Forum River Center had a special guest from the North Pole visit Saturday morning to attend a brunch put together by two local business women hoping to make a holiday tradition.
Dinner Diva’s Holly Lord and Weddings of North Georgia’s Kelli Barnes decided to have a brunch with Santa after it was announced there would be an ice rink at the Forum. Together with Andrea Kelley Photography they set up a Christmas themed morning complete with letters to Santa and a pancake bar.
On the brunch menu was maple balsamic pork tenderloin, pecan French toast casserole, sausage egg casserole, roasted potatoes, muffins, a pancake bar, ice cream sundae bar, juice and coffee. Reservations cost $32 per adult and $24 for kids.
Families bought tickets on the Santa brunch website which included an opportunity for kids to get a picture sitting on Santa’s lap taken by Andrea Kelley Photography, a full brunch buffet by Dinner Diva, and ice skating passes provided by the Forum. Weddings of North Georgia provided the setup and Barnes’ other business, Paper Made Lovely, offered guests the chance to purchase the Santa photos as Christmas cards. Photos taken by Andrea Kelley Photography were available for purchase through her company and were available by email and print.
Santa was present for brunch, and said he comes and visits the Forum when he is needed. After brunch some kids and their families took advantage of the free ice skating passes included with their meal.