Small business leaders get tips for taking advantage of tourism
Coosa Valley Credit Union marketing chief Robert Smyth is seeking to put "action" into the Small Business Action Council of the Rome Floyd Chamber. When Smyth took over as chairman of that committee, he made it his mission to ensure small business leaders across the community learned how to better take advantage of things that are happening almost daily in Rome and Floyd County.
"There are so many things happening that it's hard to be plugged into all of them," Smyth said.
Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Lisa Smith told the committee that tourism is already helping their businesses by bringing in millions of dollars in additional tax revenue every year. Smith said those dollars help keep local property taxes down.
"Bring your groups here and let us take care of them," Smith said, encouraging members of the council to help her office spread the word about Rome and Floyd County.
Her reference was specifically to the need to bring additional convention activity to Rome. She said local hotels and motels are frequently sold out on weekends but still need to put heads in beds throughout the week.
Smith said there were many weekend events where there weren't enough hotel rooms in Rome and some visitors had to go to Cartersville,, Calhoun or Cedartown to stay the night.
Rome Tennis Center at Berry College Director Tom Daglis said that visitors to the tennis center have had a huge economic impact, not only on hotels, motels and restaurants, but suggested the real estate industry could start to see an impact soon. He told of a couple in from New Jersey for the USTA Girls 14 & Under National championships earlier in August who told him they liked Rome so much that they were considering relocating here.
Jarrod Johnson, owner of the Smoothie King on Turner McCall Boulevard, said he could always tell when a tennis tournament was in town because he could definitely see a spike in his business.
Tayesha Lytle, the new general manager at the Courtyard by Marriott told the committee her hotel doesn't charge anything for local businesses to have flyers or cards available in the public sections of the hotel to help get the word out about their businesses. Smith said that coupons from local companies that can be put into visitor’s packets and distributed at various events are also a great way to help local businesses gain exposure to visitors.