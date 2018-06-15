Six submit offers to design new indoor tennis facility
The proposals were submitted by Lyman, Davidson, Dooley of Marietta; Southern Architectural & Engineering of Austell; Menefee Architecture of Atlanta; Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood of Atlanta; Rosser International of Atlanta and Pryor Morrow of Columbus, Mississippi, which is partnering with Rome architect Robert Noble.
"I'm glad to see we've got some good local participation," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
Rome Purchasing Director Johnna Allen said each of the proposals contained all of the necessary documentation and pricing details, however she did not go into details with respect to the dollar figures from each firm. She said the committee would review each of the proposals and attempt to narrow the field down to two for direct interviews before making a decision.
Tom Lawrence, a representative of Collins Project management which has served as the city's consultant to the design-build process for the tennis center, said most of the facilities at other colleges and clubs across the country are primarily pre-engineered metal shell buildings.
"Sometimes they'll add brick to the exterior. They'll add meeting rooms or locker rooms," Lawrence said. "Those are the type of details the committee will be looking at."
Allen said that another key to the design review will include a look at how closely the proposal blends in with the existing facility. The indoor facility will be designed to hold at least six courts
The city specifications included a requirement that the facility meet all NCAA regulations for championship competition, be accessible to those with disabilities and include seating for up to 350 spectators.
Lawrence and Allen both said once the architectural firm is selected, the timeline calls for construction to begin no later than April of 2019 with the facility completed prior to April of 2020, when Rome will once again host the Atlantic Coast Conference men's and women's championships for a two-year cycle.
Allen did not reveal any of the financial data associated with the proposals that were opened Friday. Rich said the committee would evaluate the proposals based on their merit and qualification first.
"Pricing is secondary,” Rich said. "That's the way we did it the first time."
According to the proposal specs, the total construction related budget is approximately $3.1 million.