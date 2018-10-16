Site work underway for massive spec buildings in Adairsville

Adairsville City Manager Pam Madison confirmed Ashley Capital has plans to construct two 500,000-square-foot spec buildings.
"They've gotten their land disturbance permit and they're in the process of getting together their site plan for the city to review," Madison said. "We haven't seen their final site plan."
The property is on 124 acres at the north end of the privately held industrial park. The site is a little more than half of the acreage once owned by a Japanese firm, TK Holdings, for close to 30 years. They sold it to a real estate development group led by Price Muir of WPM Commercial in Atlanta who, for development purposes, divided the large 220-acre trace into one tract of 125 acres and another of 95 acres.
According to Bartow tax records, the Muir-led group paid $1.9 million for the 125-acre tract and sold it for $8,081,385.
Madison said the city engineer in Adairsville has made notes with respect to a preliminary site plan but that her office is now waiting on final plans.
According to its website, Ashley Capital has become one of the largest privately-held real estate investment companies in the United States. The firm is headquartered in New York and has regional offices in Atlanta; Chicago; Detroit; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Norfolk, Virginia.
The firm seeks to acquire and redevelop underperforming industrial and office properties, develop and manage new business parks and assist major companies with the repositioning of real estate holdings
When the group led by Price Muir purchased the property in the summer of 2016, Bartow County sole Commissioner Steve Taylor said it was flat, already served by water and sewage and there was no reason to believe it would not develop quickly.
At that time, Muir said he was negotiating with a half dozen firms and anticipated a complete build out of the property by the end of 2020.
Taylor said he had no idea what would ultimately occupy either of the buildings, but is hoping one or both could lure some sort of manufacturing prospects.
"More jobs and a bigger investment inside the plant, which is normally considered personal property which equates to more tax dollars. Advanced manufacturing is still our number one goal as far as Bartow County goes," Taylor said. "With that, of course, are high wage jobs."
Taylor said he understands with the proximity of the site to I-75 would also be very attractive as a warehousing and distribution operation, but said those typically don't bring as many jobs.
The Rome News-Tribune attempted to reach representatives of Ashley Capital for comment but did not receive a response.