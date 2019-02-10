No one was home early Sunday when fire tore through this brick and white-columned mansion off Rockmart Road in Silver Creek. Interim Fire Marshall Mary Catherine Chewning said the fire at 11 Craton Road was reported at 4:07 a.m. and several shifts of Rome-Floyd County firefighters battled the blaze for hours. The remains were still smoldering late Sunday and Chewning said it would be some time before it was safe to get into the site to determine the cause of the fire.
