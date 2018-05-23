Silver Creek man sentenced to prison for vehicular homicide, habitual violator DUI
A Silver Creek man was sentenced to 15 years in prison and an additional six years of probation for the death of a Floyd County man in a 2016 wreck.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Tami Colston also ordered that Jason Young Duvall pay $5,137.10 in restitution to cover funeral expenses incurred by the family of 64-year-old Jimmy Gribble.
On Nov. 29, 2016, Duvall’s work truck crossed the center lane on U.S. 27 and hit a truck driven by Gribble.
“He hit him head on,” said Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin.
Gribble had been driving in to town to volunteer for the Habitat for Humanity when he was struck by Duvall’s truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Duvall, age 36 at the time, was driving on a suspended license and had been declared a habitual violator two weeks prior to the wreck. A blood test showed Duvall had been under the influence of synthetic marijuana, Martin said.
Duvall was convicted after a short trial and sentenced Wednesday.