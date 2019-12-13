Ivan Lemaster has been surrounded by bright green Kawasakis since his birth in June of 2012, at the matching green hospital in Rome.
Next to his little swollen leg in Floyd Medical Center’s NICU, the tiny toy motorcycle somehow gave his parents comfort as puzzled doctors tired to figure out why his 9-pound body was so puffed up out of proportion and his breathing so shallow.
Two pounds of that weight was actually excess fluid built up throughout his system for reasons still unknown, his mother Peggy Lemaster explained Wednesday.
“The doctor did not think he would survive,” Ivan’s great grandmother, Glenda Shiflett, said as the family gathered at the Kawasaki of Rome shop on Shorter Avenue owned by her son-in-law Jimmy Lemaster and her daughter Denise Lemaster.
It would be another two months before doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital would finally diagnose Ivan with a rare digestive disorder known as Intestinal Lymphangiectasia. He is only one of about 250 diagnosed cases in the world, Peggy said.
The loss of protein and the inability to absorb fat through his intestines — coupled with a severely compromised immune system — makes it necessary for Ivan to rely on 12 different medications to keep him as healthy as possible.
One of those medicines is administered in an 11-hour infusion once a week through a port in his torso.
“He had a really rough start the first couple of years,” said Peggy, who works as a medical assistant at Harbin Clinic, but dreams of becoming an RN. “The fluid in his stomach would cause it to get really, really big. The meds help with that now.”
But besides some swelling of his left leg and foot and sometimes his hands, most people would never know of his daily battles, his family said.
“He can do just about anything,” his grandfather Jimmy “Pop” Lemaster said, explaining Ivan loves to help his father Kris Lemaster in the shop and tinker with the bikes every Saturday and during the summer. “I don’t think he even knows he’s sick. He’s just a very happy, sweet boy.”
As a reward for his bravery, Peggy applied to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on his behalf in September of last year and during the recent Thanksgiving holiday, Ivan, his 10-year-old sister Olivia and his parents spent five fun-filled days at Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World in Orlando.
Pure joy can be seen on his face in a photo of Ivan and Olivia on a roller coaster. And he was in heaven when he realized he’d have access to ice cream from sun up to sun down in their hotel, Peggy said.
But despite experiencing what’s known as “the happiest place on Earth,” his family knows his favorite place is that Kawasaki smorgasbord owned by his grandfather since 1984.
“He’s been riding motorcycles since he was knee high,” Glenda said. “His dad Kris was the same way and used to race ‘em and was very good at it until he had some bad wrecks.”
On Wednesday, the quiet 7-year-old who always makes sure his outfits are color-coordinated, was concentrating on getting a foot peg reattached to a KX 450 bike he’s still too small to ride on his own.
“He could spend hours taking stuff apart and putting it back together,” Peggy said with a laugh.
Although he didn’t talk much at all until he was three and still gets speech therapy, the Pepperell Primary first-grader has come a long way with both his physical mobility and his communication skills, she said.
And thanks to the extraordinary care he received from gastroenterologist Dr. William Meyers before Meyers lost his battle to brain cancer earlier this year, Ivan’s parents are confident the doctor Meyers hand-picked for their son will help him improve his quality of life in the years to come.
“It can get serious for him if fluid gets in his lungs or he gets pneumonia or anything that can send him to Atlanta in the middle of the night,” Peggy said with a sigh. “This is why I don’t take any moment for granted. He’s taught me that you don’t know what you’re capable of until you don’t have a choice.”