The savory smells of turkey, dressing, gravy, ham, pinto beans and more wafted through the air on Calhoun Avenue while locals in line chatted with each other, waiting for the doors to open.
Inside, a tinseled tree dotted with ornaments glowed as workers and volunteers tied red-and-green aprons around their waists.
"You should see all the different kinds of desserts we have today," said employee Sheila Watkins, who shrugged nonchalantly at being assigned to work on Christmas.
"People need to eat every day," she said. "And you've got to give back to help the needy."
A coalition of churches runs the soup kitchen, with donations from members and the wider world. Mark Harrison with First Baptist said each church rotates volunteer duty and this is his congregation's week.
Harrison was at the entrance with a checklist when Floyd County resident Jane Hickman came in with two plates of homemade chocolate chip cookies to add to the selection of sweets. Hickman and her husband, John Hickman, had their first baby this year and she said they were moved to contribute.
"We're trying to start new traditions," she said with a smile.
As the clock ticked closer to the 10:45 a.m. start, more volunteers joined Executive Director Drew Taylor and his staff in the kitchen. Hayden Young with Rome First United Methodist donned an apron, as did Kenneth and Tonya Smith of Greater Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist.
Kenneth Smith said they came at the behest of their pastor, the Rev. Terrell Shields.
"We do the Love Feast on Thanksgiving and he asked anyone who couldn't make it then to come out today," he said. "We're here representing our church."
Meanwhile, 8-year-old Neveah Gathers was already aproned and ready for her second year on the serving line. She leaned against her mother, Tonya Ritter, and quietly checked a phone for photo updates from friends and family.
Asked how her own Christmas Day was going so far, Neveah said "great!" But she couldn't say what Santa might have brought her.
"We always do this first before we open presents," she said.