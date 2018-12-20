Little lads and lassies sang their hearts out for a gym packed with parents and family members, and many may not have noticed the educational element laced into the performance.
Singing tunes titled, “Polar Puppy,” “Silly Holiday” and an extra special A cappella version of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” music teacher Anna Stuart led the chorus.
Even gifted teacher Gary Jones and physical education teacher Kelly Dae got in on the fun. Jones voiced holiday-themed jokes during the singing of “Silly Holiday.”
“Why is Blitzen always wet?” Jones asked. “Because he is a rain-deer!”
And Dae taught the students a choreographed dance number set to a song about a happy Christmas tree.
“There is always an element of surprise when working with kindergarten and first grade students, but I was really proud of how well they listened and responded tonight,” said Stuart. “Considering that they have not all practiced together for this concert, I am so proud of them for their hard work and a great show. Our kindergarten class has never performed before in front of a crowd and they did such an awesome job.”