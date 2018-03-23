Signs of Spring: CCA students holding annual plant sale
With a goal of adding a second greenhouse on the Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy campus, FFA students are holding their spring plant sale in two weeks.
The local Future Farmers of America students will kick off the sale April 2 and it will run until April 6. The hours each day are from 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:15-2:30 p.m. There will be special after school hours April 2 and April 4 from 3:30-5 p.m.
The sale will take place at 100 Tom Poe Drive inside the greenhouse on the CCA campus.
Armuchee High School senior J.C. Burkett said planting began after horticulture students returned from Christmas break, following their pre-Christmas poinsettia sale. The proceeds from the sale generate money for purchasing more plants and support the growth of the horticulture program, he continued.
Burkett, along with fellow Armuchee seniors Ethan Evans, Ally Wade and Daniel Kessler, said the second greenhouse certainly won’t come about while they are in school, but they are seeking to further build the program that has given back to them.
Flats of tomatoes, peppers and other plants are going for $10, as are 10 inch ferns. Eight inch geraniums are being sold for $4. The tomatoes and peppers come in multiple varieties. Types of tomatoes include park’s whoppers, beefmaster, Rutgers and big boys. Types of peppers are cayenne, banana, jalapeno, bull’s horn, habanero, bell and jumbo jalapeno.
Other plants include marigolds, salvia, verbena, petunias and begonias.
Burkett said funds from the sale also go toward the restoration of his grandfather’s 1948 Ford 8N tractor, which was donated for students to work on. The collective project has been going on for around one and half years, he said, and the sale helps purchase parts and tools.
For more information, contact the CCA at 706-236-1860 or email teacher Troy Fitzpatrick at tfitzpatrick@floydboe.net.