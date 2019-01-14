Crime victim assistance agencies — such as Hospitality House for Women and the Harbor House child advocacy center in Rome — are bracing for impact as the federal government shutdown drags on.
The state of Georgia received over $112 million in grants to distribute this fiscal year under the Victims of Crime Act, but the money is about to dry up.
"We were notified last week that we will be getting reimbursements through January. If the shutdown continues into February, we will start to see a delay," said Joe Costolnick, executive director at Harbor House.
"At this point the severity isn't really known, but a majority of our funding comes from VOCA grants."
For the Floyd County organization dedicated to child abuse prevention and intervention, the potential loss translates into about $20,000 a month, based on a budget that was previously submitted and approved.
Domestic violence shelters, including Hospitality House and sexual assault centers, also get about 50 percent of their funding from VOCA grants, according to a December report from the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts. The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, based in Rome, serves Bartow, Chattooga and Polk counties in addition to Floyd.
Costolnick said he's hoping for a resolution soon.
"We're a nonprofit so we don't have much, but we do have a banked amount to cover a couple of months," he said. "As long as the reimbursements are flowing, fine. That's just our day-to-day operations. But give it another month and we could start seeing problems."
Kim Davis, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center, said her board is currently mulling options, should the shutdown go on longer than a few weeks.
"Not having that cash-flow will be detrimental to our services. We don't want to have to cut back or lay anyone off," Davis said. "Jan. 18 is the last draw-down so, hopefully, we'll get our December reimbursement and they'll be back up in February."
The U.S. Justice Department's office for victims of crime lists four umbrella awards in the state. One is a $700,000 grant to Tapestri, Inc. in Tucker to provide specialized mental health services to victims of human trafficking.
Three other VOCA programs are funded through the state's Criminal Justice Coordinating Council: $6.6 million for victim compensation, $1.2 million for grant recipients' training and technical assistance and $104.9 million for victim assistance programs.
The bulk of that likely goes to district attorneys' offices, said Floyd County DA Leigh Patterson, who has four positions funded through VOCA in her Victim Witness Assistance Program.
It's a quarterly reimbursement schedule, however, so Patterson isn't expecting an effect on her budget. The employees are on the payroll of Floyd County, which gets paid back every three months.
"We just submitted the one from October through December in January," Patterson said. "The next one won't be due until April."
The program also gets funding through the state Local Victim Assistance Program awards from a 5-percent penalty added to fines on all criminal cases.