Shriners seek to collect in Rome
Rome Shriners are seeking to move their collection efforts into the city to increase the visibility they have and hopefully raise more money to support Shrine hospitals that serve children all over the country.
Shriners Bob Mount and Rick Collins made an appeal during the Rome public safety committee meeting Tuesday. The duo cited a need for more collection spots locally. Currently Shriners solicit donations at Kroger and both Walmarts, along with on the roads at the Lindale railroad crossing on Park Avenue and at the intersection of Kingston Highway and the bypass.
"It would just help our cause and help more of us to go out and raise money," by being able to collect on city streets, Mount said, adding that collecting at stores is limited to certain days.
The Shriners are not seeking to be allowed at the Five Points intersection, Rick Collins said, "cause you'll get yourself killed.
“But there's other intersections that aren't bad," he continued, referencing a spot near State Mutual Stadium.
Mount said Shriners would settle on having a few side street intersections in the city that would not interrupt traffic flow and allow them to take in significant donations.
Rome police and city commissioners all expressed support for the Shrine Club’s efforts. But Rome Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said their being in intersections could lead to congestion and impeding traffic flow, along with the safety risk. She was concerned not only about the risk posed to Shriners, but the significant “psychological trauma” a driver could suffer if they struck them in the street.
Commissioner Bill Collins said permitting the Shriners to solicit in the city could set a precedent of having to approve requests from other groups seeking to do the same.
The Shriners brought up group members during the 80s being allowed on city streets. But Commissioner Milton Slack said there has been a significant increase in traffic levels as compared to that time.
Floyd County Police Chief Mark Wallace said the Shriners “are doing good work” and “we have not tried to inhibit their ability to solicit in the roadways.” He wasn’t aware of any county permit process to solicit donations, and the current relationship allows for them to be in the roads as long as they do not draw complaints.
Wallace added that if the county permitted them then they would be responsible for anything they did or could happen to them.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel said the request will be brought before the other commissioners, as further talks with Downer-McKinney and City Manager Sammy Rich continue.
Also, 18 rookies with the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department will take place in a live fire training exercise at a home near the intersection of Warren Road and Old Dalton Road today. Division Chief Dean Oswalt said this will provide a chance to “see what they’re made of.”
The additional firefighters, who would be assigned to their stations in late April, provide an answer to a high rate of turnover in the department.