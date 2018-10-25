The purpose of the evening is to celebrate the music and theater that has graced the space for the past few decades, and mark a milestone for the theater as it turns 40 years old and is on the cusp of a long awaited facelift.
Directed by Musical Theatre Professor Sue Gaukel, the show will feature musical theatre, theatre, dance, and music performances. While they will be accepting donations for Callaway’s upcoming renovation, the event is free and open to the public.
In between performance sets, attendees will partake in refreshments, peruse a store of vintage costumes, and purchase or bid on set pieces and furniture from Shorter’s past theater productions. All proceeds go to support Callaway’s theater renovation.
Gaukel said directing this show is an opportunity to honor the rich history of performing arts in Callaway Theatre.
“If performing is the lifeblood of our Theater/Musical Theater Department, then Callaway is the heart through which it is pumped,” she said. “So many moments and memories have been made within these walls. Those moments where actors, dancers and singers have made discoveries, cut their teeth, built their chops, succeeded, failed, learned, laughed, cried and bled. It is going to be a fun evening filled with reunions, walks down memory lane and sharing hopes and plans for the future.”