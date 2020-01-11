On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Alzheimer’s Association will present the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia at a free event at Shorter University, 315 Shorter Ave.
Hosted by Shorter’s Social Science Department, the event will be held at the university’s Price Learning Center from 3:30 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
The seminar will provide a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed followed by effective communication strategies.
The event is open to the public and will cover some of the following topics:
*The relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
*What happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.
*The risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.
*FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.
*The communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.
*Decoding the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia.
*The strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Additional resources will be available from the Alzheimer’s Association and several local organizations. Visit www.shorter.edu/alz to learn more or sign up.