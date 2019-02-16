Berry hosts Christian singer tonight
“The Believe Conference is an opportunity for high school students to learn the foundations of Christian faith and how to communicate those truths to their non-Christian friends,” said Brent Baskin, an associate professor at Shorter.
The first session kicked off at 9 a.m. with Cory Barnes presenting his lesson “What Christians Believe.” Before each session conference participants were led in worship by Jonathan Hannah, Shorter’s chapel worship coordinator. Hannah was accompanied by the chapel band which included Shorter students and alumni.
Sessions continued throughout the day until 4 p.m. with two break-out sessions which let students discuss lessons with each other. The program featured presentations by five of Shorter’s Christian Studies faculty members: Daniel Blackaby, Brent Baskin, Lucas Butler, Randy Douglass, Andrew Bailey and Barnes.
Known for speaking on cultural engagement, Christianity and the arts, apologetics, and reaching the next generation for Christ, Blackaby’s talk at Shorter focused on asking student attendees “Why Do You Believe?” Baskin led students to explore the question “What Do You Believe?” Finally Butler focused on the topic of “Sharing What You Believe.”
Saturday Berry College will be hosting Christian musician Audrey Assad in the Berry College Chapel at 7 p.m. The concert is $5 for general admission and free for Berry students, faculty and staff.
