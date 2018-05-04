Shorter grad heading off to law school
For many college students what happens after graduation can be unclear. But for Shorter University graduate Mary Jayne Caum, the future, at least three years of it, is already taken care of.
After graduation Friday morning, Caum headed back home to Warner Robins, where she will stay with her parents — rent free — as she completes law school at Mercer University in nearby Macon. She said the majority of her law school tuition costs are being covered by a scholarship. She majored in history with a minor in political science to help her prepare, developing techniques and habits, for law school.
Caum was a transfer to Shorter, coming from Regent University in Virginia Beach in the fall of 2016. At that time, she said she was drawn to Shorter after researching the school, discovering its focus on a Christian education and small classroom sizes for closer relationships with students and professors.
As she was preparing to leave, Caum expressed excitement about finishing her bachelor’s degree, but was also sad to leave the friends and atmosphere at Shorter. There is always a bittersweet element to graduating, she said, but she is thankful for what God has done for her.
In fall of last year, Caum was elected president of the university’s chapter of the honor society Alpha Chi. The chapter won the national organization’s President’s Cup — judged to be the most outstanding — in early April, during the national convention in Portland, Oregon. Individually, she presented an academic paper on American prisoners of war during World War II, which is a passionate focus of her studies.
The university’s history award for the senior class went to Caum this year. She was also involved with three other honor societies, including Pi Gamma Mu and the Order of Omega. Other activities include taking part in the history club.
Though she is not sure exactly what type of law she wants to practice, her interest in constitutional law is directing her toward work in protecting first amendment rights, she said. Previously, she completed two internships with the Family Research Council — a conservative Christian advocacy group — in Washington, D.C., where she hopes to work for a nonprofit or political action group. She specifically wants to provide legal aid to families who cannot afford quality help.
Looking back on her time at Shorter, Caum said she will most remember the deep and lasting friendships developed on a day-to-day basis. It is these friendships which she said have pointed her toward God and made her two years here great.