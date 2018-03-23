You are the owner of this article.
Shopping center fails to sell at auction

1417 North Broad Street

Owners of this strip shopping center on North Broad Street rejected the top bid of $390,000 for the center during an auction Thursday. Lou Dempsey says he is continuing discussions with parties still interested in the 2.5 acre parcel. (Doug Walker, RN-T)

Bids for an older strip shopping center on North Broad Street fell short of the property owner’s reserve price Thursday resulting in a no-sell. The strip center is owned by North Broad Street LLC.

Lou Dempsey of Dempsey Auction Co. said four bidders were interested in the center which will be losing its anchor, Dollar General, 1417 N. Broad St., in coming weeks.  The discount store is moving a block north on North Broad to a new, stand-alone building which is nearing completion and expected to open sometime in April.

The bidding Thursday stopped at $390,000 which would have also required a 10 percent buyer's premium that would have brought the final price tag to $429,000.

The property value for 2016 tax purposes was $573,660.  The land was valued at $133,700 and the remainder of the value was associated with the buildings on the lot.

Dempsey said Friday he has entered into negotiation with another potential purchaser who surfaced via a phone call Friday morning.

Dempsey said the shopping center has good bones but is likely to need a facelift moving forward.

"Mechanically, electrically, plumbing, I think it's a very solid building," Dempsey said.  "I think it's the next piece of the puzzle of North Broad/North Rome redevelopment. Being a 2.5 acre parcel with access and visibility, I think it's the next piece."

The shopping center currently has seven slots available and will have eight when the Dollar General moves.