Shopping center fails to sell at auction
Lou Dempsey of Dempsey Auction Co. said four bidders were interested in the center which will be losing its anchor, Dollar General, 1417 N. Broad St., in coming weeks. The discount store is moving a block north on North Broad to a new, stand-alone building which is nearing completion and expected to open sometime in April.
The bidding Thursday stopped at $390,000 which would have also required a 10 percent buyer's premium that would have brought the final price tag to $429,000.
The property value for 2016 tax purposes was $573,660. The land was valued at $133,700 and the remainder of the value was associated with the buildings on the lot.
Dempsey said Friday he has entered into negotiation with another potential purchaser who surfaced via a phone call Friday morning.
Dempsey said the shopping center has good bones but is likely to need a facelift moving forward.
"Mechanically, electrically, plumbing, I think it's a very solid building," Dempsey said. "I think it's the next piece of the puzzle of North Broad/North Rome redevelopment. Being a 2.5 acre parcel with access and visibility, I think it's the next piece."
The shopping center currently has seven slots available and will have eight when the Dollar General moves.