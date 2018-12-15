"We see these kids usually on their worst day and know these kids are in need," said Sgt. Rusty Williams with the Floyd County Police. “Today we have a chance to support kids in our community that we're going to deal with day after day and give them a different perspective on law enforcement."
When Captain Ron Hunton picked up little Skylie Brock, they headed straight for the toy section where Barbie dolls lined the shelves. The toddler lit up with a smile that would melt Santa's face and pointed to the different dolls on the shelf. Hunton's wife Rachael manned the calculator adding up the prices as her husband dropped the toys into Skylie's cart.
Veer Patel, 5, walked with Pfc. Michael Poster, picking out dinosaurs, then putting them back on the shelf. Woody and Buzz Lightyear figures, from the movie “Toy Story,” were also on his list as they meandered through the aisle of the store. His mother Sonal Patel said she was so excited just to see the happy smile on the face of her little boy.
At one point, a Walmart employee came over to Poster, gave a hug and thanked him for his daily service and his extra efforts to help make Christmas bright.
Sgt. Chris Fincher, president of the Coosa Valley Lodge 14 of the Fraternal Order of Police, which sponsors Shop With a Cop in Rome, said by the end of the day, the program assisted more than 60 youngsters during the Shop With a Cop event. Each child was allowed to spend $200 so all told, the police raised more than $12,000 to help finance the effort.
"We've still got shirts for sale." Fincher said."If people have a few extra dollars at home and want to drop it off, we're still taking donations." Donations may be made at the Floyd County police department at 5 Government Plaza.
The youngsters chosen to participate in the program are identified by social service agencies, schools and families that police come into contact with through the year. Fincher said several children were added to the list just this past week.
More than 50 officers came out to the Walmart to help the children Saturday morning.
"I don't have any trouble at all getting officers for this," Fincher said. "It's a chance for us to give back. I do it for selfish reasons, it helps to put me in the Christmas spirit."