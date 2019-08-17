Rome police are looking for a subject of interest driving in what witnesses describe as a black CRV with a broken tail light in connection with a shooting that has one man seriously injured.
The shooting was first reported to E911 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors reported hearing several shots and the wounded man was found laying just outside the residence at 3 Cliff View Drive in Rome. First responders began CPR after he stopped breathing and transported the man to Floyd Hospital where his condition is unknown.
The victims brother arrived on the scene after 5:40 p.m. where he pushed passed officers and ran to the scene. He and the other family members who arrived where escorted away from the scene.
