Shooting injures one, subject taken into custody
Rome police are investigating a shooting that happened about 6:20 p.m. at an apartment complex on Tamassee Lane.
According to local law enforcement scanner traffic:
Police tracked the suspected shooter and victim down a trail leading to the adjacent Walmart, 2510 Redmond Circle. One man was taken into custody without incident, another man was taken to Floyd Medical Center unresponsive but with a faint pulse.
Investigators are at both scenes gathering information about the incident.