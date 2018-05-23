You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Shooting injures one, subject taken into custody

Police news

Rome police are investigating a shooting that happened about 6:20 p.m. at an apartment complex on Tamassee Lane.

According to local law enforcement scanner traffic:

Police tracked the suspected shooter and victim down a trail leading to the adjacent Walmart, 2510 Redmond Circle. One man was taken into custody without incident, another man was taken to Floyd Medical Center unresponsive but with a faint pulse.

Investigators are at both scenes gathering information about the incident.