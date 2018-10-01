Shining Stars to lead off Coosa Valley Fair cheer competition
The kids from Shining Stars chanted H-O-T-S-H-O-T-S! while running through their routine during practice on Friday.
The special needs cheer team had their eyes on the prize — kicking off the cheerleading exhibition and spirit competition at the Coosa Valley Fair tonight at 7 p.m.
The team is comprised of kids and teens who bring a level of excite-ment to their routine not many can match.
“The Shining Stars have been regular performers at Cheerleading Night at the Coosa Valley Fair ever since 2008, and after our first performance, the Exchange Club graciously added a handicap acces-sible ramp to the performance stage area to allow handicap access for all participants,” said Grant Magness, owner of Hot Shots Cheerleading at 181 Iron St.
The squad also participates in competitions and pep rallies — from Rome to Gatlinburg to Columbus.
The program, among others, is offered by Hot Shots free of charge to participants. In 2016, these programs helped inspire the development of The Mission IS Possible Foundation, Inc., a local, not for profit organization dedicated to identifying, encouraging and supporting community impact through local community outreach, Magness said.
The kids bring with them 10 years of performances along with experi-enced coaches like Amanda Haulk Williams and Emily Tyler, both locals with years of competitive experience.
They also are bringing Shining Stars vets like Courtney Rediger and Andrew Cook. Both were members of the Shining Stars when they were younger and are now helping the next generation, said Wendy Williams the director of Shining Stars.
“Thanks to Wendy’s incredible giftedness with ‘all things children’ and especially to children with special needs, these programs have been able to positively impact our community for the last decade,” Magness said.
The Coosa Valley Fair
The 70th annual Coosa Valley Fair opens today at 5 p.m. with $18 armbands good for unlimited rides.
The fun begins at the fairgrounds at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with a ribbon cutting and a flyover by two T 28 fighter planes just after a blessing by Rev. Monty Stallins and after the national anthem is sung by Harry Wise.
Pageants will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday nights. A special Senior Miss Coosa Valley Fair pageant for women over the age of 60 will take place Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, there will be a gospel showcase from 7-9:30 p.m.
The petting zoo is back again this year along with the livestock shows and all the popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, cotton candy and fun-nel cakes Northwest Georgians could ever eat.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. After Tuesday, armbands will be $20 each day.
Funds generated by the fair are used to support local charities, particularly the Exchange Club Family Resource Center for the prevention of child abuse.
For information on the Shining Stars or the Birthday Club, visit the MIP Facebook page @believeinmip. To make a tax deductible donation to help support these programs, visit www.missionispossible.net