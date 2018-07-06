Sheriff: Tom Caldwell dismissed after complaint about campaigning while on duty
Floyd County Sheriff Chief Deputy Tom Caldwell was relieved of his position today, according to Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.
According to a statement:
He was released by Burkhalter for conduct unbecoming of an officer, the sheriff said in a press release.
"Chief Deputy Caldwell had been ordered directly by myself to campaign off duty and not on taxpayer time," Burkhalter said in an email. "Both candidates for sheriff had been directed that this was a dismissable offense."
Burkhalter wrote that Caldwell went to a "former supporter's home yesterday in full uniform" to "question her about her allegiance to his campaign. This citizen informed me that she was concerned about his behavior and asked that he not return."
"Chief Caldwell has served admirably for 14 years in his position and it is with great sadness that this happened," Burkhalter wrote. "This is a difficult time at our office with two candidates running for office, and it's my job to ensure our employees and citizens have the rights to choose their candidates without intimidation or fear. I will continue answer that call."
Tommy McGuire is appointed Chief Deputy for the rest of our tenure.