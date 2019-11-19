The Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department for the 22nd Annual Sheriff Santa Program.
“Our children deserve to have a great Christmas and even though giving gifts isn’t what the season is about, it’s nice to be able to put a smile on their faces,” said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.
The program gathers and distributes Christmas presents and winter accessories for Floyd County children and have over 650 kids signed up this year.
"We are asking Floyd County citizens to donate unopened and unwrapped toys or winter accessories, such as coats, gloves, toboggans, ear muffs and socks for our children this year. Private donations are encouraged to be geared towards children ages 10-16. Other charitable organizations help provide assistance for younger children although all donations are encouraged and greatly appreciated," a press release stated.
Collection bins are located in the Administration Lobby at the Floyd County Jail at 2526 New Calhoun Hwy or in the Rome-Floyd Fire Administrative Building at 409 East 12th St.
The cutoff date for donations is December 12 and toys will be distributed on December 14.
Deputies and firefighters will also be donating toys and time this year for the program.