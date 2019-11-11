Christmas is approaching fast and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office has launched their annual holiday outreach program.
"It's about promoting an awareness for giving," Mechelle Cliatt said.
Cliatt serves as the administrative assistant to the sheriff and is very active in the Sheriff's Santa program.
Sheriff's Santa is an outreach program that has been helping local families in need for over 20 years. It is run by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and like Toys for Tots, they accept gift donations for kids in less fortunate situations, but go beyond the usual age range.
"Toys for Tots gives to kids ages zero to 12. We give to kids ages zero to 15," Cliatt said.
The gifts for kids zero-12 come from Toys for Tots donations, but Sheriff's Santa provides gifts for young teenagers. These gifts can be Mp3 players, cellphones, speakers and other technology. They also accept clothing and personal hygiene donations.
Applications are currently being accepted for Sheriff's Santa at Good Neighbor Ministries at 208 E. Second St. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They will be accepting applications until Friday.
To apply, please provide documentation such as Social Security cards and driver's licenses. You must also have proof of Floyd County residency and copies of the Social Security card of each child.
Donations will be accepted at the administrative office of the Floyd County Jail located at 2526 New Calhoun Highway. Gift distribution will take place at the administrative office on Dec. 17.
For more information, contact Mechelle Cliatt at 706-291-4111 ext. 8812.