More community donations for teenagers are needed if the Sheriff’s Santa’s Toy Drive on Saturday is going to be a success, said Mechelle Cliatt, the executive office manager at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
“I have about double the people that signed up last year,” said Cliatt.
The department ended up needing more gifts so volunteers with the sheriff's office and Rome-Floyd County Fire Department put out a call for drop-offs at the Title Max on Turner McCall Boulevard on Thursday.
They stood around and waited from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cliatt said about five people dropped off eight boxes of toys, but they still need jackets and socks for teenagers.
The FCSO held a golf tournament earlier in the year to raise money for the Christmas benefit. According to Cliatt, who has been the driving force behind the program since 1997, the group raised about $6,000 -- which they thought was enough.
This is the first year the fire department has partnered with the sheriff’s office, offering leftover toys from the Toys for Tots campaign. That contributes to why there are so many gifts for younger kids, but Cliatt said that teenagers can end up going forgotten about.
“Last year we had about 120 teens,” said Cliatt. “This year, we have over 200.”
Cliatt said she's pretty sure that the Sheriff’s Santa program is the only toy drive that serves children up to age 16.
The kids don’t need glamorous toys, she said. She's encouraging people to shop at places like Walmart or Ross to get hoodies and jackets for teenage boys and make-up kits and socks for girls.
Cliatt said anyone can drop off gifts at the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Highway. The administrative offices are open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and the bonding lobby is open 24 hours a day.