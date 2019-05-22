Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter has been named as the grand marshal of the Lindale Independence Day parade and festivities on June 29.
Burkhalter, a 1979 graduate of Pepperell High School, has been involved in the activities of Restoration Lindale and participated many times with the Christmas in Lindale parade, star lighting ceremony, Lindale Independence Day Celebration parade and festival as well as other community projects.
He will ride in the original Lindale fire truck during the parade.
Line-up for the parade begins at Pepperell Primary at 9:30 a.m. with the parade beginning at 10 a.m.
Anyone is invited to participate, but organizers are asking that all entries decorate in an appropriate American-style theme.
The festival will be held at South First Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will be lined up along Park Street.
Questions can be directed to restorationlindaleinc@gmail.com or call 706-252-1918.