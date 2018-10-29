According to Bartow Sheriff Clark Milsap:
The man who was found near the Bethany Bridge area of the lake is a white male, between 55 and 65 years old, approximately 230 pounds, and about 5’10” tall. He was wearing a T-shirt and shorts, black swim flippers, and a backpack.
He had been shot in his right temple.
His backpack was weighted with rocks and sand. He was wearing small ankle weights on both feet and had a small boat anchor tied around his waist.
No identification or markings were found on his body.
The GBI Medical Examiner performed the autopsy on Sept. 4. Up to this point, they’ve not been able to find an identification for the man — and have gotten no hits from fingerprint comparisons or facial recognition software. A sketch from the GBI sketch artist is attached of what the man may have looked like prior to his death.
Anyone with information on who this man may be is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 770-387-5100 or email tipline@bartow.org.