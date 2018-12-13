McJunkin is the new owner of The Brewhouse Music and Grill, Broad Street restaurant and bar, and arguably Rome’s most popular music venue.
He recently purchased the business from Jay Shell.
“I’ve always wanted to own a restaurant and bar,” McJunkin said. “And I’m a regular at the Brewhouse. I love this place. But the timing was never right for me to own one. Until now.”
Shell recently had another purchase agreement to sell the Brewhouse but when that didn’t go through, McJunkin jumped at the chance to realize one of his dreams.
Many Rome residents know the 2000 Pepperell High grad as the owner of McJunkin Lawn Care & Landscaping, a business he’s owned for 20 years. He admits that it may seem unlikely for him to own both businesses that are so different from each other, but is quick to point out that there are capable employees who will help him run the Brewhouse.
“I’ve run a successful business for years,” he said. “I know the business side of things. I’m not here claiming that I know everything about running a restaurant and music venue, but that’s why I’ve got a very capable manager here and knowledgeable staff who’ll help me keep the Brewhouse the successful business it’s always been.”
But there are changes in the works as well.
McJunkin said one of the big changes people will see is to the restaurant’s menu, which will now include a prime rib sandwich, blackened mahi mahi and a ribeye steak.
“We’re keeping the burgers, though,” he said. “The Brewhouse burgers have always been excellent. Those aren’t going anywhere.”
And there will soon be a slightly different look on the inside of the iconic Broad Street venue as well. McJunkin said by early January he plans to remodel the interior.
“We’re making sure the design reminds Rome residents that during the day The Brewhouse is a family friendly atmosphere, a place where guests can bring their kids and enjoy an amazing meal,” McJunkin said. “And at night the vibe will change to a music venue and bar. We’re going to have new furniture, new paint and we’ll redo the bar.”
That redesign is planned for the first days of January, with a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening set for Jan. 4.
But make no mistake, McJunkin said he is well aware that Shell built a business that has been very successful, and he plans to keep that tradition of good music and friendly atmosphere going.
“I’m proud of what we’ve built here,” Shell said. “I’m moving on to a new business venture, but I’m really glad that the person that’s taking over the Brewhouse is a buddy of mine. It’s like we’re keeping it in the family. We know the same people and I know they’ll support Eric and will keep supporting the Brewhouse.”
“If the Brewhouse, and any other Broad Street business, does well, that means big things for Rome,” Shell added. “It’s good for downtown, it’s good for the city and it’s good for everyone.”
Shell won’t be too far away, however. He’s dedicated his time and efforts to the Rome City Brewing Company next door and will still be heavily involved in the music side of the Brewhouse.
“Nobody in this area can bring music to Rome like Jay can,” McJunkin said. “He knows good music, he has the connections and he just has a knack for bringing singers and bands that people love and people want to see. I’m so thankful that he has agreed to be involved in that aspect of the Brewhouse.”
In fact, Shell orchestrated two upcoming shows at the Brewhouse — Riley Green on Dec. 21 and 22, and Cole Swindell: Home For Christmas, on Dec. 27. Both shows are expected to sell out quickly.
“I’m excited for this new venture,” McJunkin said. “I want to continue giving Rome residents and visitors a great place to eat, drink and enjoy good music. I’ve loved this place since it opened. I have sat at the bar and enjoyed beers with friends and neighbors and complete strangers and seen so much of the community come through these doors for a good time. I’m proud that now I get to be a part of making that happen.”