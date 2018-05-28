Shannon Memorial Day speaker: Soldiers grew up through hardships
U.S. Army Chaplain Corps Lt. General William “Billy” Brown ditched his notes in a light rain and spoke straight from the heart during the annual Memorial Day observance in Shannon on Monday.
The weather may have kept some of the crowd away but it didn't dampen the passion of Brown's remarks regarding the sacrifices made by American service members and their families across the generations.
“I never dreamed that one day I would be back here and have the great honor to speak at one of these services,” Brown said. He was 11 years old when he participated as a Boy Scout during a Memorial Day event in Shannon 72 years ago. The military chaplain told the crowd the freedom Americans enjoy today has always come at a human cost.
Brown focused some of his remarks on the 12 men from the old Shannon mill who died during World War II and are memorialized in a monument in a plaza that hosts the annual ceremonies.
“They were a special generation,” Brown said. “These young men grew up through hardships that we’ve never known or experienced and they were prepared to face the challenge of that day. They went and they served and they won freedom.”
Brown explained that veterans have a special bond that the average Rome and Floyd County resident can’t fully understand.
“If you want to understand why veterans like to get together, it’s not to tell tall stories and laugh, some of that takes place, but they feel very comfortable in the presence of another veteran. We understand one another.”
There were so many who didn't come back from World War II, he said, and all of the wars since then are payments to retain freedom.
“They’re still giving their lives. They’re still serving is faraway places and sometimes we criticize and say ‘why are they over there.’ They’re over there because they're going to keep them out of your front yard,” Brown said.
Brown looked out over the rain-diminished crowd and paid tribute to each person who showed up.
“You come here in respect. You come here because you haven’t forgotten what these young men paid for and we're still paying today,” Brown said.
Shannon Boy Scout Brandon Welsh and Girl Scout Ansleigh Smith laid a wreath in tribute to the 12 Shannon mill employees and the Shanklin-Attaway American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute. Dawson Burns, a trumpeter from Model High School, ended the ceremony sounding Taps.