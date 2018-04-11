Shannon man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Ga. 53
A 70-year-old Shannon man was killed instantly when he reportedly walked into the path of a tractor-trailer on Ga. 53 early Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County police reports:
William Cook, 70, of 165 Shannon Road, was reported missing from his home as police were investigating the fatal crash, which happened just before 3 a.m.
Anjelica Windom of Rome, the driver of the 2016 Cascadia Freightliner owned by Craig Transportation, was negotiating a curve on Ga. 53 when Cook walked into the road.
The front passenger side of the tractor-trailer hit Cook, tossing him 128 feet. While investigators and the coroner were on the scene, a report that he was missing was relayed. They contacted his family and confirmed his identity through a description of his clothing and a recent surgery scar.
The speed limit on Ga. 53 is 65 miles per hour. Windom told police she didn't have time to react. No citations were issued.