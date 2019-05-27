Solemn Memorial Day ceremonies in Shannon have, for more than 70 years, paid tribute to employees of the mill who died while serving their country in World War II.
On Monday, while those 12 were remembered again, the ceremony paid special tribute to Julian Knox Morrison, the first president of Brighton Mills and the man who was responsible for erecting a monument to the 12 men in 1946.
Three of Morrison's grandchildren: Jeanne Morrison, Steven Anderson and Marc Anderson were among those on hand to dedicate a new marker to the memory of their grandfather.
The original plaque is on a monument behind the flagpole in front of the old mill honors William H, Sluder, J.D. Braswell, Daniel Garlin, Albert W. Goodwin, Jack A. Gunter, William Grady Ledford, A. Q. Moss, Ben Ridley, William C. Quarles, Otis Brown Orsbion, Charlie R. Neese Jr. and Howard A. Phillips.
Shannon’s Billy Brown was there to help raise the American flag in 1946 as a member of Boy Scout Troop 30 and was there again Monday and told a large crowd that he didn't think words could adequately describe how much Morrison meant to the entire Shannon community.
"Morrison was not only leading this plant here, but he was leading a great community," Brown said. "I think about all of the things that he provided for the people living here, for the people that worked here, all of the conveniences that we took for grant."
Brown recalled that Morrison served during World War I and was award the Distinguished Service Medal on two occasions.
"I began to put together the passion that he had for our service personnel," Brown said. "He made sure that these young men would never be forgotten."
Louis Byars, Rome City Schools superintendent and last manager of the mill almost 20 years ago read from the exact script of Morrison's script at the original Memorial Day observance in 1946.
"As we dedicate this monument, we make with our dead a sacred pact, which we must never break. We will endeavor to keep the peace for which they fought," Byars read from the original Morrison manuscript. "It is not enough to simply erect a monument to their memory. This tablet is cold and bare, a mere bit of metal unless we give it life by making our own existence a monument to their memory. We must carry within ourselves a dedication. We must make every day a thoughtful time, filled with the effort to preserve our liberties, with a reverent purpose to conduct our lives in tolerance to the rights of others, but with constant and ever-lasting vigilance to the protection of the heritage of freedom for which they died."
Morrison's grandson Steven Anderson, who lives in the Orlando, Florida area, said his grandchildren knew that Morrison was a very important man but only after they started reading of his efforts in the community did they realize how much he meant to the entire community.
"It's been really informative for our family to learn that there was more to him than we ever thought," Anderson said.
His brother Marc Anderson came down from the Durham, North Carolina area said he never thought this day would happen. He never actually met his grandfather.
"I just know that when he ran this mill he did a tremendous job and people who worked for him and knew him thought very highly of him. That speaks volumes and makes you very proud," Marc said.
Following the ceremony, leaders in the Shannon community honored the Morrison family members with a reception at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park.