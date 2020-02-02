A major storm hit Northwest Georgia in January, causing massive power outages and damage around Rome and Floyd County.
As tornado season approaches, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington is marking Severe Weather Awareness week with tips on how to prepare.
Monday’s focus is on family preparedness — “a time for every family to plan and rehearse what they should do during the first 72-hours of any severe weather-related event,” Herrington said.
Families should have a designated area in their home to go to in case of a tornado or severe storm.
“It could be your basement or, if there is no basement, a center hallway, bathroom or closet on the lowest floor,” Herrington said.
He also advises families to assemble disaster supply kits for severe weather emergencies. The kit should include first-aid supplies and medication, food and water and flashlights with extra batteries.
Families should follow the status of the storm on their phones, televisions or radio to find out when the area is safe.
On Wednesday, tornado safety day, a statewide tornado drill will be taking place at 9 a.m. and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency highly encourages everyone to participate. If a severe weather warning is in effect, the drill will be postponed to Friday.
Herrington and GEMA emphasize the importance of knowing the difference between a tornado watch and a warning.
“A tornado watch means a tornado is possible in your area and a tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted,” Herrington said.
The other days of the weather awareness week will focus on thunderstorm, lightning and flooding safety.
In case of a severe weather event, Floyd County has their own free emergency alert system called “CodeRED.” The automated service will call or text and provide information on the weather event. Floyd County residents can sign up for the emergency system on romefloyd.com.
For more information on disaster preparedness, visit the Georgia Ready page at gema.georgia.gov.