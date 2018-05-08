Several staffing changes take place at Rome City Schools
With the latest personnel changes approved by the Rome Board of Education on Tuesday night, four elementary school principals are moving on to fill central office positions and three assistant principals and one outside candidate have been approved to replace them.
West Central Principal Leslie Dixon will become the director of school improvement and West End Principal Buffi Murphy will be the professional learning specialist. The effective date for the moves is July 1. Dixon will be replaced by current Assistant Principal Daphne Johnson and Murphy by Assistant Principal Dennis Drummond.
At last month’s meeting, the board approved current Elm Street Principal JoAnn Moss for a post at the central office as the system’s director of development and special programs and current North Heights Principal Tonya Wood as the system’s grant coordinator. The effective date for Moss’ move is July 1 and for Wood’s is July 16.
With Tuesday’s action, Moss will be replaced by Elm Street Assistant Principal Laura Walley and newcomer Wesley Styles, who is the curriculum director for the Polk County School District and former Rome High teacher, will replace Wood. The effective date for Walley’s move is July 17 and for Wesley’s move June 1.
Also, Chief Academic Officer Debbie Downer is moving over to be the assessment and teacher certification coordinator at the central office, effective July 1. And Anna K. Davie Assistant Principal Kriszti Kilpatrick is moving on to be the special education director at the central office, effectively July 1. Kilpatrick will replace outgoing Trevor Metzger, who is heading to the Jefferson City School District, near Athens, where he plans to complete his doctorate degree at the University of Georgia.
The school system will now turn to replacing four assistant principals, at Anna K. Davie, Elm Street, West Central and West End elementary schools.
Superintendent Lou Byars said the moves align with a reorganization of the central office as well as replacing a position previously held by current Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams, who took on the new role in March, replacing Brittney Wilson. He said an aim was to provide more support at the central office so current workers there were not so spread thin. The system left its job descriptions of openings vague to bring in a variety of applicants, both internal and external, he said, and interviews were completed weeks ago.
“It worked and we felt like those were the best choices,” Byars said.
Former Rome City educator Marilyn Mitchell-McCluskey — the author of the book “Stepping Out On Faith: Saying Goodbye to Public Education after 19 Years,” which criticizes current and previous administrators and staff of the system for incompetence and using personal feuds to drive actions — spoke before board members at the beginning of the meeting. She called on board members to adopt a policy concerning the restriction of access to schools and the founding of an appeals process for the subjects of such restriction.
In a letter from the school system’s attorneys, dated May 8, Mitchell-McCluskey is informed she is not allowed to be at any school or facility without consent from Byars. After board members approved her resignation last September, despite her wishing to withdraw it, she said that with the permission of parents she has been assisting her former students who have disciplinary issues during the school day. The letter cites her not having approval of administration when she had “intervention sessions” with students, removed them from class for small group sessions and made Facebook Live videos while at Anna K. Davie.
Mitchell-McCluskey called the action “frivolous” and “deplorable” and described it as retaliation for her writing the book, which was published last month. She claimed she was not disruptive, and her being “banned” from the school was “strictly personal.” She said she just wants to return to the school to assist her students.
“I’m not Tupac and you’re not Biggie,” she said, trying to show she did not have “beef” with the system.
Byars said the action was taken due to her being a disruption to the regular instruction time and schedule of students. Individuals cannot just take it upon themselves to say when they are going to come to a school, he said. Ultimately it was his decision, he said, but he consulted with Principal Clifton Nicholson and Kilpatrick as well as the system’s attorneys before making it. It was not retaliation to the book or her previous history with the system, Byars said.
“It’s just a ban,” he said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”