Several indicted on assault charges
Several people were indicted on assault charges by the Floyd County grand jury this past Friday including a couple accused of attacking each other with knives.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth D. Wright and Sherilyn Wright were both indicted on aggravated assault charges regarding a 2017 incident where they each stabbed the other during a fight at their home. They both were arrested after receiving medical treatment.
The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the indictment list are:
James P. Adams, terroristic threats
Paul L. Cain, Jr., aggravated assault
Rodney L. Griffin, terroristic threats
Akisha Dennis, British N. Office, Timothy T. Wilson, aggravated battery
Keith O. Stocks, contraband inside the guard line
Trenton T. Williamson, violation of the sex offender registry
Justin C. Overby, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act
Francisco M. Mendez, terroristic threats
Stacey D. Thurman, aggravated stalking
Alamius S. Mayes, aggravated stalking
Jeffery D. Perry, entering an automobile
Justin D. Davis, obstruction of an officer
Joshua Jones, aggravated battery
Roger C. Weems, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Benita M. Hamilton, aggravated stalking
Shirley A. Wilson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony
Marlette L. Smith, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act
Dante R. Jackson, aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act
Joshua D. Rittenhouse, aggravated assault
Carl E. Bagwell, hindering apprehension
Keith M. Johnson, obstruction of an officer
Terry C. Newton, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Christopher L. Astin, possession of tools for commission of a crime
Paul E. Daniel and Christina A. Jones, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Ronald J. Kennedy, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act
Johnny L. Olive, obstruction of an officer
Bryan O. Chastain, terroristic threats
Jimmy W. Roberson, aggravated stalking
Trevelyn B. Bradford, aggravated assault
Virgil Edwards, robbery
Gary L. Coffman, Jr., entering automobile
Malik D. Slagle, burglary
Patrick O. Wilson, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act