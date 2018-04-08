You are the owner of this article.
Several indicted on assault charges

Courts news

Several people were indicted on assault charges by the Floyd County grand jury this past Friday including a couple accused of attacking each other with knives.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Kenneth D. Wright and Sherilyn Wright were both indicted on aggravated assault charges regarding a 2017 incident where they each stabbed the other during a fight at their home. They both were arrested after receiving medical treatment.

The charge in the indictment does not necessarily show all the charges filed against a person accused of a crime. Others on the indictment list are:

James P. Adams, terroristic threats

Paul L. Cain, Jr., aggravated assault

Rodney L. Griffin, terroristic threats

Akisha Dennis, British N. Office, Timothy T. Wilson, aggravated battery

Keith O. Stocks, contraband inside the guard line

Trenton T. Williamson, violation of the sex offender registry

Justin C. Overby, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act

Francisco M. Mendez, terroristic threats

Stacey D. Thurman, aggravated stalking

Alamius S. Mayes, aggravated stalking

Jeffery D. Perry, entering an automobile

Justin D. Davis, obstruction of an officer

Joshua Jones, aggravated battery

Roger C. Weems, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Benita M. Hamilton, aggravated stalking

Shirley A. Wilson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony

Marlette L. Smith, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act

Dante R. Jackson, aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act

Joshua D. Rittenhouse, aggravated assault

Carl E. Bagwell, hindering apprehension

Keith M. Johnson, obstruction of an officer

Terry C. Newton, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Christopher L. Astin, possession of tools for commission of a crime

Paul E. Daniel and Christina A. Jones, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Ronald J. Kennedy, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

Johnny L. Olive, obstruction of an officer

Bryan O. Chastain, terroristic threats

Jimmy W. Roberson, aggravated stalking

Trevelyn B. Bradford, aggravated assault

Virgil Edwards, robbery

Gary L. Coffman, Jr., entering automobile

Malik D. Slagle, burglary

Patrick O. Wilson, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act

