2 set to join Alcohol Control Commission
The Rome City Commission unanimously appointed Steve Van Meter and Harold Morgan to serve with current members Monica Sheppard, Colin Doss and John Kendrick on the panel.
"That will be an active meeting, complete with hearings," City Clerk Joe Smith noted.
The ACC is charged with oversight of businesses that hold beer, wine and liquor pouring or package licenses. Their first agenda item at the meeting — set for 6 p.m. Monday in City Hall — will be to choose a presiding officer.
Previously, three elected city commissioners served with three appointed citizens. However, the ACC's recommended penalties for violations ended up at the City Commission, which led to situations where the three elected officials weighed in twice.
An ordinance amendment last month remodeled the ACC along the lines of the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission, with all appointed members. City Commissioner Craig McDaniel will serve as the elected board's representative but will not have a vote.
In other actions, the Rome City Commission approved a change to their regularly scheduled May 28 meeting, which falls on Memorial Day. The board will meet May 21 instead.
City Commissioners also approved a change to their Tax Allocation District agreement with Duke Lodging of Rome LLC, covering the Courtyard by Marriott development on West Third Street.
Duke got a 12-year tax break under the TAD, with a portion of its property tax increase returned to offset the cost of building a hotel on the tract it bought from the city. The first payment was due Dec. 1, 2019, but Rome will start the refunds a year early.
"The deal is still the deal," City Manager Sammy Rich noted. "Nothing else changes."
The refunds of about $208,690 each year won't be made until Duke pays the full amount of the property tax due.
Local voters gave city officials the authority to designate TADs as a way to encourage redevelopment of blighted areas after a statewide constitutional amendment allowing the incentive passed in 2008.