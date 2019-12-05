WANTED: Septic truck driver in Kingston. Familiarity with brake system a must.
Rome’s Water and Sewer Committee is calling it the “Water Reclamation Incident” and it’s going to cost the private Kingston Park Utilities Waste Management Company off U.S. 411 an estimated $100,000.
Tuesday night at about 7:40 p.m., a fully-loaded, 60,000-pound Kingston Park waste hauler semi-truck rolled into the plant drain pump station at Rome’s Wastewater Reclamation Facilities on Blacks Bluff Road. It damaged the electrical mechanism that monitors the amount of water in the station and turns on the pumps when more water is needed.
The truck’s driver reportedly had stepped out to take care of some paperwork and most likely had not set the brake properly on the slight incline.
Although no one was injured and WRF staff have been able to bypass the electrical system with a diesel-powered pump until the station can be repaired, Rome Police Department and Rome-Floyd Fire Department personnel did respond to the call upon learning that a small amount of diesel fuel had spilled from the truck.
“It could have been a lot worse,” WRF Assistant Director Jeffery Hill said after the committee meeting Thursday. “There was no spilling of any sewage and no one got hurt.”
City Manager Sammy Rich said electrical contractors were out assessing the damage Wednesday and they hope to have repairs underway as soon as practical.
City Commissioner Bill Irmscher wondered if the truck driver was drug-tested after the crash, which would be the first order of business if a city driver had been in an accident.
No one on the committee could answer that question.
Another unexpected expense recently hitting the WRF is the replacement of the 50-year-old rubber roof and steel cover of one of its 90-foot-diameter digester tanks to the tune of nearly $1 million.
WRF had replaced the cover of one of its 45-foot-diameter tanks in July for about $800,000 and had hoped the larger cover on Tank No. 3 would last another five or six years.
“We had hoped to get more life out of the Tank No. 3 cover, but we realized about a month ago when we were taking the old rubber roof off that it wasn’t going to make it much longer,” Hill said.
The covers, he explained, keep oxygen out of the tanks to protect the bacteria inside and prevent methane gas from escaping.
“If the methane is mixed with oxygen, there could be danger of explosion,” he said.
Hill said the roof floats up and down like the lid on a cup. If it gets holes in it, it sinks. This one did sink, allowing unwanted sludge inside.
Water and Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett told the committee that while the $989,772 it will take to replace the old roof and cover with an all-steel cover seems like a “big chunk of change,” he was pleased with the quote given by the contractor when compared to the cost of the smaller tank’s cover.
“Those things have to be in top working order,” Hackett said, adding that the new cover comes with coatings that are very durable and a 20-year warranty.
Hill said that while they have had money set aside for the replacement of the covers, they had to dip into their reserve funds to pay for Tank No. 3 repairs. He added they will need to replace the covers of the other two tanks within the next five years, as well.
“This will be a worthwhile investment,” Hackett said.