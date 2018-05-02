Senior Inforum swings at the Thornton Center
Between 450 and 500 seniors from Tallapoosa to Ringgold traveled to Rome to enjoy music, dance and learn about services provided to seniors from vendors across the eight county area.
Rome Mayor Jamie Doss welcomed the crowd to Rome and said seniors remain important in each of their communities.
"You vote, you love the community, we need you," Doss said.
Seniors from Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Walker and Catoosa counties filled the Thornton Center in Armuchee for the event.
Sandy Komiskey, Ms. Senior Georgia from Alpharetta, was a special guest of the event. She said she's had a blast since winning the title last August, traveling the state and meeting people from all over Georgia.
"So far I've done over 7,000 miles throughout the entire state of Georgia," Komiskey said. "I usually go to a town for a week and I go all over the place."
Komiskey said all of the seniors she's met have so many different stories to tell about their life experiences. "I met a lady who is 107 and she still does her own shopping," Komiskey said. "These people are just amazing."
The seniors enjoyed a lot of line dancing and even got some dance lessons from Katie Kiser and Chase Tolbert, a couple of the Celebrity Dance Challenge's pros, who showed off steps to a lot of dances through the decade including the Charleston, jitterbug, swing and disco.
"I was impressed with their footwork," Kiser said.
Tammy Bryant, the special populations director for the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department which hosts the annual event, explained that she has anywhere between 4,500 and 5,000 seniors who are actively involved in programming which her offices supervises the active seniors.
"This is an annual event that is sponsored by our Seniors Promotion Council and it's just a day for seniors to come out and have fun," Bryant said. "We've got some great entertainment, some great information from our vendors who are all senior resources."