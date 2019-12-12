Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, said Thursday he’s considering a run for the 14th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves.
“I am flattered and humbled that I have been inundated with people from this area and 14th Congressional District urging me and asking me to run for Congressman Graves’ seat,” said Mullis, who chairs the Senate’s Rules Committee. “I certainly enjoy serving people in this Senate district in the state of Georgia. But I'm thinking through this and after Christmas I’ll make an announcement.”
He said he expected to make that announcement no later than Jan. 2.
Graves, a Republican from Ranger, Ga., announced Dec. 5 that he won’t seek reelection in 2020. A native of Florida, Graves grew up in Bartow County and graduated from Cass High School and the University of Georgia.
After being elected to the state House of Representatives in 2002, Graves served until being chosen in a special election in 2010 to represent Georgia's 9th Congressional District after Nathan Deal resigned to run for governor.
After redistricting, Graves was re-elected in 2012 to represent the new 14th Congressional District.
Mullis represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County. He was elected to Senate in November 2000 and began serving his term in January 2001. He has been chairman of the Senate Rules Committee for six years.
The 12-county 14th Congressional District is heavily Republican and the winner of the GOP primary typically wins the general election. The 14th District covers Floyd, Polk, Chattooga, Gordon, Whitfield, Murray, Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Haralson and Paulding counties and a small amount of Pickens County.
Candidates must qualify by March 6 for the May 19 Republican and Democratic primary elections for the congressional seat.
No candidates have formally announced they'll run for the seat so far.
Several Republicans have said they'd consider a run but haven't formally committed. Among that list includes state Rep. Katie Dempsey of Floyd County and Marjorie Taylor Greene, a wealthy Alpharetta businesswoman currently running the 6th District race.
Several others, including Rep. Eddie Lumsden, Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, Rep. Trey Kelley and haven't ruled out a bid but said they didn't intend to run for the seat.
Two Paulding residents quickly ruled themselves out of the race to replace Graves were District 67 State Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville; and Virginia Galloway, both of whom were mentioned as possible candidates by area Republicans.
Paulding County School Board member Jason Anavitarte has been a name that has surfaced in Paulding County as someone who may consider a bid for the seat.