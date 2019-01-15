Sen. Chuck Hufstetler (R – Rome) was recently re-appointed to serve as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and to serve on several influential committees for the 2019 Legislative Session by the Senate Committee on Assignments.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution also named Hufstetler among the state's top players in Georgia's 2019 legislative session.
“I look forward to the opportunity to serve the Senate and state as a whole again as chairman of the Finance Committee,” said Sen. Hufstetler. “Ensuring that our state remains fiscally conservative while reducing burdensome taxes on its citizens is no small task, but one I am sure we can accomplish if we work together. I look forward to building on the accomplishment of the ‘number one state in which to do business’ through the work that this committee will do.”
In addition to serving as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Hufstetler will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Retirement Committee, as a member of the Health and Human Services and Higher Education committees and as ex-officio member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“I am incredibly excited to work alongside Sen. Hufstetler and the entire Finance Committee during the upcoming session of the Georgia General Assembly,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “The committee process is extremely important to producing sound public policy and we're confident that Sen. Hufstetler’s leadership as a committee chair will be an invaluable asset to the Georgia Senate. We're excited for the opportunity to serve and look forward to delivering on reforms that benefit Georgians in every part of our state.”
Once a piece of legislation is introduced in the Senate, it is assigned to a committee, depending on its topic. If the committee gives the legislation a “do pass” recommendation, then the proposed law is sent to the Rules Committee for consideration. The appointed chairs will oversee the operation and order of Senate committee meetings, including calling for action on bills, resolutions or other matters assigned to that committee.
The first session of the 155th Georgia General Assembly convened on January 14, 2019, at the Georgia State Capitol.