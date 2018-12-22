Carter Lewis, 15, crouched on the ice at the Forum River Center with one foot on the hack and the other on the ice with his hand holding the 44 pound curling stone in front of him.
He then pushed off sliding with the stone before releasing it towards the target, called a house in the sport of curling, on the far side of the ice rink.
Lewis’ experience was similar to others who partook in the Rome Curling Experience Saturday sponsored by the Atlanta Curling Club. The club was showing Romans the technique of curling all while raising money for the Ruth and Naomi Project Women’s Shelter.
The Sandy Springs-based club is run by volunteers and according founding member and local Dixon Freeman. There was a lot of community interest in curling during the Olympics, Freeman said, and he has been working to try and bring the sport to Rome. The Forum’s ice rink provided him with just that opportunity.
The ice rink isn’t regulation size he said, so Saturday’s participants were not able to play a full game. This however did not stop them from having a good time.
“(We’re) happy to come out and support the homeless shelter,” Stephanie Lewis, Carters mom said. “What a fun way to do it.”
The Lewis’ made the experience a family event as did Devon Smyth’s family. Smyth is the executive director of the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters Inc., was not only there to represent the shelters but to spend some family time as well.
“I made it some mandatory family fun,” she said and also said she was thrilled by how organized it was.
Participants started out listening to Freeman and Jeff Williams talk about good curling form and ice safety before they began rotating stations. The second station featured Chris Hyde shouting instructions to the amateur curlers instructions as they swept the ice.
“In curling you see those idiots sweeping the ice,” he said jokingly. “Today — you are those idiots.”
Romans went through different stations learning the steps of curling technique. Freeman said learning the mechanics are important because otherwise players wouldn’t be able to be successful in playing the game. The players worked towards the final station of sliding the stone towards the house on the other end of the ice rink just like in a real game.
This was Carter Lewis’ favorite part. Lewis said he has been to the ice rink several times so far this year but has never been curling. He said he had a lot of fun with it.
Freeman hopes to one day have a big enough space to play full games.