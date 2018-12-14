A 20-year-old local author will be signing her first self-published book “Full,” a project that has been a year in the making, at Dogwood Books and Antiques today from 1 — 3 p.m.
Abigail Sorrow says her book is a reflection on her life as well as her opportunity to share what God has done in her life. She began the project in 2017 and has filled the book with stories from middle school, high school and early adult life.
“After I finished the whole thing, looking back over it I saw how therapeutic writing has been for me,” Sorrow said.
Sorrow sell-published her book through CreateSpace, a company owned by Amazon which allows authors, musicians and other content creators to create and order at retail cost. Creators such as Sorrow retain the rights and all proceeds from their content. The entire publishing process took around a week and a half Sorrow said.
She entered the early version of her book and made sure it met the qualifications to be printed. She ordered a proof, reviewed it and then placed an order. It was a process that was easy and inexpensive she said.
Sorrow said friends and family are expected to come to the book signing but is happy to meet with anyone interested in her book at the event. Here is the Amazon description for “Full.”
"When I felt loved by no one, the Lord met me in the form of His Word. He found me in the thorns that pricked my heart and let my joy spill out. He found me in the rubbish that I thought constituted my entire being. He was and is continuing to be the holy solution to my regrets, anxieties, fears, and doubts by mending my holes and refilling what was once empty. This is the story of the mending and the filling."