Attorney JJ Walker Seifert qualified Tuesday to seek one of the three Ward 3 Rome City Commission seats in the Nov. 5 election.
As an attorney, a community activist, and proud mom of teens, JJ has a unique perspective as a creative problem solver. In her vocation, JJ solves others’ legal problems. In her community advocacy work, JJ is a contributor of fresh ideas and creative solutions to meet local needs.
A two-time cancer survivor and a parent of teens, JJ has been gifted with the significantly changed perspective of time being a vastly limited resource. Tomorrow is not guaranteed. Problems must be solved efficiently, with consideration and advocacy, but also quickly and without bureaucratic obstacles.
"I love this community and have stayed for over 18 years, choosing to raise my family here. I hope they will want to come back home to raise their own families after college," she said. "We can’t slack off or rest on our laurels. We should strive to increase economic opportunities, improve quality of life, and tailor the efficiency of local government to the community’s needs."
JJ is a local attorney with her own practice, Seifert Law, PC. She also serves as part-time Municipal Court judge. JJ served on the Rome-Floyd Chamber board, is a graduate of Leadership Rome and completed the State Bar of Georgia's YLD Leadership Academy.
JJ also serves on the board of Cancer Navigators and the Free Clinic of Rome. She is a lay minister at St. Mary's Catholic Church and an avid runner, having completed 35-plus half marathons and one full marathon since her first remission in 2013.
JJ lives in the College Heights area with her husband, Will, their two children, Cole, 15, and Carson Claire, 14, and their two pups, Walter J and Gibson. She can be reached via email at JJforRome@gmail.com or at Facebook.com/JJforRome.