Darlington teacher Elisabeth Lawson’s fourth-grade class wanted to sponsor a family for Christmas so, naturally, she contacted the mother of her student Sara Jo Pierce.
“She knew we did something every year,” Terri Pierce said. “We were almost done with our project but I told her I’d try to find someone who needed help. Then I called my brother Tim and he said ‘it’s just crazy that you called.’”
Her brother, Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, had just gotten off the phone with Jeff Jones of the Floyd County Police Department. Jones had come across a local family he wanted to get into the Sheriff’s Santa program, but it was too late. They were out of money.
Lawson’s class was quickly connected with the family — a mother, father and four children ages 8, 7, 4 and 3 — and their “Project 4 Blessing” was born. But Sara Jo’s parents were just getting started as well.
When Terri told her husband, Harry Pierce, he wanted to visit the family to see what they needed. He found they had a 3-foot tree chopped from the woods and stockings on the fireplace but they were sleeping on thin foam mattresses set on the floor.
“I said, ‘This family’s going to have Christmas this year. Let’s go get them beds,” Harry said.
He rallied some friends with trucks, Mattress Depot stayed open for their arrival and Terri went off to buy sheets. For good measure, he called a few friends in the restaurant business and they promised meals through the holiday season.
Then Terri Pierce and Elisabeth Lawson took some children shopping with over $400 the students had raised. The class wrapped the presents Friday and delivered them, along with a Christmas carol serenade.
“This just fell in our laps, but that family touched us,” Terri said. “It’s so exciting to see the sparkle spread.”
Over its five years of existence, the Pierce’s Sparkle Box Foundation has become a local network for spreading kindness. They started the nonprofit with Battlefield Ministries after Terri read “The Sparkle Box” by Jill Hardie to a 4-year-old Sara Jo.
The story tells of a young boy captivated by a sparkly box under the Christmas tree. He finds in it slips of paper telling of the good deeds the family’s been doing for others throughout the season. The Pierce family has adopted the tradition.
“The whole book is about Jesus igniting a light in people,” Terri said. “But we try to do something, teach Sara Jo to do something, every day. If we catch people in the family doing it, we write it down and put it in the book.”
On Christmas morning they go through the book, Harry said, and recall the pleasures they’ve received from giving through the year.
“We spend more time on that Sparkle Box book,” he said with a laugh. “It’s one of Sara Jo’s favorite parts, She’s a little sparkle, herself.”
Aside from the small acts, the Sparkle Box Foundation picks one major project each year that involves a wide swatch of the Pierce’s friends and neighbors.
The first one, in December 2013, brought together local law enforcement, church groups, builders, Floyd County commissioners and Pepperell High School students to give a new home to a family beset by tragedy. That’s typical of the Sparkle Box beneficiaries — people trying their best who get hit with what could be a knockout punch.
The Pierce’s pastor, Jason Stockton of Life Church of Rome, said the troubles of the world often seem overwhelming, but a lit spark travels.
“It’s the principle of ‘do for one what you wish you could do for everybody.’ If we all had that mindset, that’s a game-changer,” he said.
Project 4 Blessing is not the Sparkle Box Foundation’s big project of the year. Read about Angel’s Dream in Monday’s Rome News-Tribune.